By SHERI RADFORD

Pampered pooches and well-heeled hounds get outfitted by Danes and Divas. The local company crafts stylish bowties, collars, leashes, bandanas and more for dapper dogs (and good-natured cats). Shalla Black established the business in 2012 because she saw a need for accessories that went beyond basic nylon or leather. Designed and manufactured in BC, Black’s creations express each pet’s personality. Outfit your own precious pup at Barking Babies or online at www.danesanddivas.com.