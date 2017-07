By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 7 to Aug. 19, 2017 Grab your favourite umbrella and head to Stanley Park for a “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” outdoor experience, as the world’s favourite nanny graces the stage of Malkin Bowl all summer long. Theatre Under the Stars presents the musical Mary Poppins, based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time, on alternating nights with the Jazz Age musical parody The Drowsy Chaperone. The pairing is “practically perfect in every way.”