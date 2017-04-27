The Write Stuff

Pass the time on planes, trains and automobiles with these new titles, available at local bookstores

By SHERI RADFORD

150 Years of Canadian Beer Labels by Lawrence C. Sherk (TouchWood Editions): Raise a glass to this collection of 150 beer labels ranging from the 1870s to today. Beer buffs and newbies alike will enjoy the artwork from ales, porters, lagers and malts. Cheers!

Hello Humpback! by Roy Henry Vickers and Robert Budd (Harbour Publishing): Filled with bold illustrations by acclaimed First Nations artist Roy Henry Vickers, this sturdy board book introduces babies and toddlers to West Coast animals such as sea otters and orcas.

Canada to Colour by Paul Covello and Leor Boshi (HarperCollins): Grab your pencil crayons (a Canadian term for coloured pencils) and colour your way across the True North Strong and Free, from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island.