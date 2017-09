By SHERI RADFORD

Sep. 12 to 17, 2017 Few folks recall that The Sound of Music started out as a Rodgers & Hammerstein show on Broadway, because the 1965 film version starring Julie Andrews captured hearts so completely. Now the beloved story of Maria, a plucky nun-turned-governess, and Captain von Trapp is returning to its live-theatre roots. It takes over the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for six days, filling it with timeless tunes such as “My Favourite Things” and “Edelweiss.”