By SHERI RADFORD

The Vancouver Maritime Museum is shining a light on one of the darkest periods of British Columbia’s history. The Lost Fleet (to Mar. 25, 2018) examines the seizure and sale of 1,200 Japanese-Canadian fishing boats in BC during World War II. In this ambitious exhibit, old photographs, models of fishing boats and replicas of historical documents bring the past to life and encourage us to ask tough questions, including whether such racism and xenophobia could ever happen in Canada again.