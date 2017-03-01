The Great Indoors

The weather outside is sometimes frightful, but the indoor activities are always delightful

By SHERI RADFORD

1. Get an unparalleled 360-degree view of the city from the Vancouver Lookout.

2. Learn about balloons, bubbles, bodies, beavers, bears, butterflies, bugs and a whole lot more at Science World.

3. Paint your face blue and green and cheer for the home team at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game in Rogers Arena. Or do up your face in blue and white and root for the Vancouver Whitecaps at a soccer game in BC Place.

4. Experience a moment of Zen watching the mesmerizing jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.

5. Learn about Rick Hansen, Terry Fox and other local icons at the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

6. Admire the Coliseum-inspired architecture at the Vancouver Public Library, and maybe read a book or two.

7. Sip a coffee and cuddle the friendly felines at Catfé, the city’s first cat cafe.

8. Shop for all the latest spring fashions at Pacific Centre, Oakridge Centre, McArthurGlen and Tsawwassen Mills.

9. Immerse yourself in paintings, drawings and sculpture at the Vancouver Art Gallery, a beautiful neoclassical building designed by Francis Rattenbury and renovated by Arthur Erickson.

10. Sample local delicacies such as sushi and seafood.

11.See Canada’s largest blue whale skeleton at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum.

12. Soar high above the country (virtually, at least) with FlyOver Canada.

13. Say hello to the finches, cockatoos, partridges, parakeets, canaries, doves, Chinese pheasants, dwarf macaws and African parrots in the Bloedel Conservatory—and don’t be surprised if one says hello right back.

14. See magnificent examples of First Nations art at Bill Reid Gallery and the Museum of Anthropology at UBC.

15. Glide around the ice like a world champion at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

16. Pretend you’re Chris Hadfield or Neil Armstrong while exploring the cosmos at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

17.Spend a leisurely day browsing through the handcrafted souvenirs and tasty treats at the Granville Island Public Market.

18. See local history come to life at the Burnaby Village Museum, Museum of Vancouver and Vancouver Maritime Museum.

19. Make a splash in the wave pool and on the waterslides at Watermania.

20. Sing along to Eric Church (Mar. 14), Red Hot Chili Peppers (Mar. 18), Ariana Grande (Mar. 24), Chris Stapleton (Mar. 27), John Mayer (Apr. 19), The Weeknd (Apr. 25) and Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey (Apr. 27), all raising the roof at Rogers Arena.