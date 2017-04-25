By CHLOË LAI

No time to meditate? Sip your way to sweet serenity with blissful oolong teas by local company Golden Tea Leaf. From earthy to airy, oolong’s impressive diversity of flavour, complexity and body means there’s a blend for every mood. Hand-picked and thoughtfully prepared, these delicate leaves harbour the subtle flavours and fragrances of Taiwan’s crisp mountain landscape. Pour yourself some Golden Oolong (available at T&T Supermarket) or Honey Red Jade Oolong (at London Drugs) and take a deep breath. Each cup, like each moment, is unique.