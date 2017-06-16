TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival 2017

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jun. 22 to Jul. 2, 2017 Summer starts off on a high note at the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival. Now in its 32nd year, the fest fêtes the sounds of 1,800 local and international artists, including Seu Jorge’s David Bowie tribute (Jun. 22), Kandace Springs’s soulful vocals (Jun. 25) and Ziggy Marley’s reggae beats (Jun. 26). Find over 300 toe-tapping performances—including 150 free concerts—at venues across the city. The festival even jazzes up opening weekend with family-friendly activities, artisan markets and more (Jun. 24 to 25). Facing the music has never been more fun.