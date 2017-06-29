Take a Bite Out of Lower Lonsdale

By TIM PAWSEY

From downtown, a short trip on the SeaBus lands you in Lower Lonsdale, with myriad tastes a few steps away. At Fishworks, chef Shallaw Kadir creates West Coast seafood with flair. Crab cakes come with wasabi-lime-cilantro mayo, while Egmont white sturgeon is served with butternut squash purée. West Coast bouillabaisse and paella are popular mainstays, and smart wines complete the picture. Almost next door, The District serves Belgian flavours in a casual setting. Timeless Gusto di Quattro lures with plentiful pastas and classics such as veal marsala. Bustling waterside Tap & Barrel revels in BC wines and brews, plus bites to match. Just east, enjoy wide-ranging seafood at Pier 7, against a breathtaking backdrop of the harbour and downtown. Also not to be missed: the wealth of flavours at Lonsdale Quay Market, whose food court encompasses everything from sushi and souvlaki to burgers and pizza—for British-inspired pub fare, grab a spot waterside at The Cheshire Cheese, or work through a flight of tasters at Green Leaf Brewing.