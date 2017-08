By TIM PAWSEY

A truly novel take on contemporary Japanese cuisine, Minami features innovative, blowtorched aburi sushi dishes that use all–Ocean Wise ingredients. Headliners include salmon and mackerel oshi sushi, a sashimi platter, miso sablefish, and crispy prawn dumplings. When in doubt, order the chef’s tasting menu. A long bustling bar, vibrant murals and a well-concealed back patio complete the experience.