July 17th, 2017
Sunset Dining: Tasty Take-out at English Bay

Sunset Dining: Tasty Take-out at English Bay

By TIM PAWSEY

Crispy cod tacos, Manhattan-style chowder and halibut 'n' chips at The Daily Catch

Crispy cod tacos, Manhattan-style chowder and halibut ‘n’ chips at The Daily Catch (Photo: KK Law)

The city’s oceanside epicentre offers beach bites in every shape and size. For fish ’n’ chips featuring all-sustainable seafood, such as wild halibut, salmon and cod, drop by the take-out counter at The Daily Catch on Denman. Almost right on the sand, the Cactus Club concession obliges with Angus beef burgers, beer-battered Ocean Wise ling cod tacos, veggie burgers, and a panko-crusted chicken sandwich. Nearby Beach Bay Café and Patio sports a convenient location for take-out fish ’n’ chips and other handy bites. For sweet treats and the ultimate in pure fruit flavours, wander by award-winning D’oro Gelato, for handmade gelato and sorbetto based on traditional Sicilian recipes.

For more from Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com

