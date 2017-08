By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Sep. 3, 2017 Go ahead: roll up your sleeves and get crackin’. After proving to be a smashing success, Boulevard’s East Coast–inspired Sunday Seafood Boil series is back for its third year. Dig into a tempting communal feast of crawfish, Dungeness crab, mussels and prawns, all piled high on butcher’s paper and served family-style alongside bacon-jalapeño cornbread, potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet beignets. Now that’s a crustacean sensation.