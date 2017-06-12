Summer Jam: Truck Stop Concert Series

By CHLOË LAI

Jun. 17, 2017 At Red Truck Beer, you don’t just drink—you party. The fun-loving brewers are hosting their third Truck Stop Concert Series this weekend, where two stages and 1,500 partygoers fuelled by food trucks and local craft beer transform the brewery parking lot into a bona fide party zone. Electronica kings Cut/Copy fly in from Australia to rock the headline with tunes from their upcoming album, as well as fan favourites from In Ghost Colours and Free Your Mind. Arrive early to catch killer opening acts like the rapidly rising Youngblood—named one of Vancouver’s top 10 acts in CBC Music’s Searchlight competition last year—and the wild, charismatic Band of Rascals.