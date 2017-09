By SHERI RADFORD

Sep. 9 and 14, 2017 Two funny folks are causing lots of laughs in Vancouver this month. On Sep. 9, Demetri Martin (above left) brings his trademark deadpan delivery to the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. On Sep. 14, Chris Rock (above right) takes over the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, filling it with his abrasive but hilarious observations on modern life.