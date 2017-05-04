Stagecraft

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

All the city’s a stage during the Vancouver Opera Festival (to May 13). At the inaugural festival, three opera productions share the spotlight with vocal performers like Nunavut-born throat singer Tanya Tagaq, an opera-themed documentary screening, family-friendly activities, lectures, discussions and more. But centre stage still belongs to the powerful performances of Dead Man Walking (pictured), Verdi’s Otello and Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. Now that deserves a standing ovation.