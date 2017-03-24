Spirited Sips

By TIM PAWSEY

The BC Distilled Festival (Apr. 8) is a testament to this town’s torrid love affair with craft distilleries, which continue to blossom across the province at a rate faster than anywhere else in Canada. At least 34 BC distilleries are on hand to sample everything from premium gin and vodka to BC’s first single malt artisanal whisky, at the Croatian Cultural Centre, a short walk from the Broadway SkyTrain. Not here on festival day? No worries, you can sample at several notable spots. They include Long Table Distillery, a tiny, intimate tasting room close to downtown; Liberty Distillery on Granville Island, offering tours plus tastings at a Prohibition-era wooden bar; Central City, a state-of-the-art distillery and brewery in Surrey; and Odd Society Spirits’ esoteric, well-crafted sips plus a cocktail lounge on the East Side in a reclaimed dockland warehouse.