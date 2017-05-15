  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
May 15th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Sphere of Influence

Sphere of Influence

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

"Salish Vision" by Susan Point. (Photo: Janet Dwyer)

“Salish Vision” by Susan Point. (Photo: Janet Dwyer)

Susan Point has carved—silkscreened, sculpted and etched—her own niche in contemporary art, skillfully blending Coast Salish style with non-traditional techniques. Now, the trailblazing artist’s diverse range of works are on view at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s Susan Point: Spindle Whorl (to May 28). In over 100 artworks, the exhibit highlights pieces that play on the spindle whorl, a traditional wool-spinning tool. From monumental sculptures to super-saturated prints, this stunning showcase of talent shouldn’t be missed.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article