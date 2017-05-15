Sphere of Influence

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Susan Point has carved—silkscreened, sculpted and etched—her own niche in contemporary art, skillfully blending Coast Salish style with non-traditional techniques. Now, the trailblazing artist’s diverse range of works are on view at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s Susan Point: Spindle Whorl (to May 28). In over 100 artworks, the exhibit highlights pieces that play on the spindle whorl, a traditional wool-spinning tool. From monumental sculptures to super-saturated prints, this stunning showcase of talent shouldn’t be missed.