By CHLOË LAI

To Jul 31, 2017 Great souvenirs are a reminder of your favourite things about a trip, but when the “shop” you find them in is a fabulously festive Canada 150 cab, the shopping experience might actually be the best part. Hop into the True North Taxicab—possibly the world’s smallest gift shop—to pick up Canadian-made culinary gifts by Edible Canada. It’s a visit you won’t soon forget.