Snap-Happy

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

There’s no shortage of photo ops at the Capture Photography Festival (Apr. 1 to 28), a snapshot spectacular featuring the works of local and international artists at over 70 galleries around Vancouver. And that’s not all—take part in tours, panel discussions and artist talks, explore public installations, and delve deeper at film screenings. To see the city through a new lens, visit photo-based exhibits like Pendulum Gallery’s Last Night (Apr. 17 to May 12), which showcases the mysterious works of night wanderer Robert Earnest (“MOA 03/18/14,” pictured). Shutterbugs, rejoice.