Skincare with Seoul

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

What do you get when you combine up-to-the-minute Korean skincare with a 150-year-old Scottish apothecary? Beauty brand Belif. The cult-favourite skincare products are infused with traditional herbal formulas from Scotland, but are free from synthetic preservatives, dyes, fragrances and mineral oils. To combat cold-weather concerns, try the skin-quenching True Cream Moisturizing Bomb, which contains hydrating comfrey leaf for up to 26 hours of moisture. Stock up at The Face Shop.