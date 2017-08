By JILL VON SPRECKEN

When warm weather hits, there’s nothing quite like catching a wave. Soak up Vancouver’s marine scene on Leavetown’s luxurious 17-m (56-ft) Indio Navi yacht. Salty dogs cruise the waves on daylong excursions, or clear a few days to let the tides take them to beautiful Bowen Island and beyond. Pack a picnic, or request catered provisions. A skipper is provided, making it the perfect summertime excursion—even if you don’t know stern from starboard. Anchors aweigh!