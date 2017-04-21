Secrets of Success

By SHERI RADFORD

Shannon Heth wasn’t sure what to be when she grew up: maybe a journalist, or something fashion-related. She worked in the film industry for a few years, which taught her to “say yes and figure it out later. Everything is possible.” Ideal advice, it turns out, for Heth’s eventual career in public relations. She now heads her own PR company, Milk Creative Communications, and she’s known around town for both her roster of lifestyle clients and her impeccable personal style. To achieve her look, she shops at a mix of larger stores like Nordstrom and Gastown boutiques such as Oak + Fort, LYNNsteven and One of a Few. For footwear, she relies on her “shoe guy” at Holt Renfrew, who texts her tempting photos of new arrivals. “Wear what makes you feel good,” Heth insists. “Have fun with it.”