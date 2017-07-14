Seaplane Scenery

For the best view in town, take to the skies

By CHLOË LAI

Soak up spectacular scenery and national heritage in one of Harbour Air’s (page 81) limited-edition Canada 150 seaplanes. The iconic (and adorably named) de Havilland Otter and Beaver planes—which once flew prospectors north in search of gold—are all dressed up and ready to take modern-day explorers on the ride of a lifetime. Get up close and personal with breathtaking landscapes on the Alpine Lakes & Glaciers tour, soar over the Gulf Islands on your way to a whale-watching adventure in Victoria, or customize adventures to suit your sightseeing style. Thanks to panoramic cabin windows, every seat gets a front-row view.