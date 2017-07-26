Savour First Nations Fare at Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro

By TIM PAWSEY

While European and Asian immigrants may have shaped the city’s modern tastes, truly authentic local cuisine has evolved over thousands of years through Canada’s indigenous peoples. For true First Nations fare, head to Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro, a cozy West Broadway haunt that more than lives up to its name. Here you can taste West Coast salmon in every incarnation, from house-cured wild sockeye to traditional salmon candy, as a birch-glazed filet and in the namesake Salmon n’ Bannock burger. Wild boar, free-range bison, elk and other game also make appearances on a wide-roaming menu of robust flavours.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com