Save the City: “Heroes & Villains” Family Edition

By CHLOË LAI

Is your family ready for comic book–style adventure? Assemble your legion of superheroes—up to four kids aged eight to 13, plus at least one intrepid adult—and dash over to Vancouver Mysteries to play Heroes & Villains. Your mission is to stop the despicable Muck Monster from destroying Vancouver, all while discovering local landmarks like Coal Harbour and the Olympic Cauldron. Armed with your assigned superpowers, you’ll scour the downtown waterfront to find clues, complete challenges and solve puzzles that reveal your foe’s secret lair and identity before it’s too late. With great power comes great responsibility, but also great fun.