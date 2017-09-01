Run This Town

Make the most of Vancouver’s spectacular scenery with a few of our favourite fun runs

By CHLOË LAI

Feel Good

Sep. 17, 2017 Kick off your cardio at the Terry Fox Run, the world’s largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research. It’s named for the young BC athlete who attempted a cross-country run in 1980—running a marathon a day for 143 days—two years after having lost his leg to the disease. Fox’s quest was cut short when the cancer spread, but community runs at locations throughout Canada keep his dream alive.

Get Colourful

Sep. 2, 2017 If you’d rather run through a rainbow, there’s The Color Run. Billed as “The Happiest 5K on the Planet,” this un-timed, party-style fun run borrows from the coloured-powder-throwing practices of the Hindu festival Holi. Participants are pelted with bright powders en route and emerge more technicoloured than a dreamcoat.

See the City

Seasonal Fancy a bit of sightseeing with your sweat? City Running Tours takes visitors through Vancouver’s landmarks and hidden gems, from Chinatown to Granville Island, sharing historical anecdotes along the way. The guides don’t just point out the best photo ops; they also help capture the moment so that you can skip the sweaty selfies.