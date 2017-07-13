Vancouverites Get Muddy at Rugged Maniac

By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 15, 2017 Do you have what it takes to be a Maniac? Find out when Rugged Maniac returns to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. This 5K obstacle race is filled with waterslides, fire jumps, trampolines, tunnels and mud—lots of mud. The day involves more than just a wacky race: participants and spectators alike can listen to live music, ride a mechanical bull, try outstanding food and beer, and take part in pie-eating and strength contests. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or a couch potato, you’re sure to find something to test your mettle.