Rocket Man

By SHERI RADFORD

May 12 The first Canadian to walk in space. Fighter pilot. Best-selling author. Social media star. Singer. Guitarist. Only one person on the planet can claim this extraordinary résumé: Chris Hadfield. Back in 2013 he grabbed the world’s attention by performing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” on the International Space Station, and now he’s bringing his Canada 150 Tour to the Orpheum Theatre. Don’t miss the spaceship commander’s stories, songs and images, all to celebrate our nation’s sesquicentennial.