Richmond Art Gallery: Beyond the Horizon

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Aug. 20, 2017 See the forest and the trees—and everything in-between—at Richmond Art Gallery’s Beyond the Horizon. The exhibit explores Canada’s vast landscape through the works of famed True North artists, and 10 secondary-school students’ responses to them. See stunning scenery by luminaries like Toni Onley, Susan Point and William Percy Weston (“Evening – Keremeos, B.C.,” pictured) alongside some of BC’s fresh talent. It’s the great outdoors, but in a way you’ve never pictured.