Review: The Piano Teacher

BY SHERI RADFORD

Erin is a concert pianist so overwhelmed by loss that she can no longer play her beloved instrument. As portrayed by Megan Leitch, she exudes despair, from her drab clothing to her withdrawn body language.

Elaine (Caitriona Murphy) is the type of teacher every student should be blessed with at least once in their lives. After entering Erin’s life by chance, Elaine fumbles her way toward helping Erin play the piano again.

And Tom (Kamyar Pazandeh) is the handsome contractor who brings the light back into Erin’s life, both literally and figuratively, after installing a huge window in her home.

Together these three form the cast of The Piano Teacher, a new play by Dorothy Dittrich commissioned by the Arts Club Theatre Company. Leitch and Murphy deftly handle all the on-stage piano playing on a multi-level set reminiscent of the inside of a grand piano. And Pazandeh brings warmth and charm to what might otherwise be a forgettable role. This moving new play hits all the right notes in its exploration of grief, music and what it truly means to be a teacher.

The Piano Teacher runs until May 14, 2017, on the Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre.