May 8th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Reel Deal

Reel Deal

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

French box-office sensation Swagger comes to DOXA Documentary Film Festival this year.

French box-office sensation Swagger comes to DOXA Documentary Film Festival.

Film reel meets real life at DOXA (May 4 to 14), a documentary film festival that fêtes the genre through scintillating cinema, public forums, panels and more. Grab some popcorn and settle in for highly anticipated screenings like Swagger (pictured), a peek into the lives of teenagers growing up in a Paris housing project. This year, risk-takers and rule-breakers take centre stage in A Spotlight on Troublemakers, which highlights flicks such as Manifesto and Rumble: The Indians that Rocked the World. Lights, camera, action!

