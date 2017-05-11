Raise a Glass

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

What are a few of Canadians’ favourite things? North of the 49th parallel, craft beer ranks alongside hockey and maple syrup. Which is why Central City is celebrating the country’s 150th birthday with the Red Racer Across the Nation Collaboration 12-Pack. Brewmasters from coast to coast captured their province in a bottle—from local Four Winds Brewing’s West Coast–style IPA to PEI Brewing Company’s Bière d’ici Honey Ale, spiked with regional honey and maritime-grown hops. It’s a taste of the True North Strong and Free, all in one convenient package. At local liquor stores.