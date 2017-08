By CHLOË LAI

To Aug. 6, 2017 Fuel your Pride Week festivities with colourful cocktails at the self-guided Pride Crawl Fundraiser. A cheery rainbow of signature Pride-themed libations launches at more than 40 participating bars and restaurants, including Jamjar, Uva (pictured) and Nook. Partial proceeds from these delicious drinks benefit the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation, so every sip celebrates and supports social good. We’ll drink to that.