Pop-Up Shop: First Pick Handmade

By SHERI RADFORD

Sep. 16 and 17, 2017 Whether you’re looking for vegan boots, period-proof panties, purposely mismatched socks, a recycled cashmere toque or cufflinks made from a broken skateboard, you’ll find them all at First Pick Handmade. This event is transforming Heritage Hall into a pop-up boutique department store featuring 27 designers from Vancouver and beyond. Some of our favourites include Kat Cadegan Jewellery (pictured), Daub + Design clothing, Zed Handmade scarves and cowls, and natural-textile accessories from Le Fil Rouge. It’s a fashionista’s dream come true.