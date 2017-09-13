  • eat
September 13th, 2017
Pop-Up Shop: First Pick Handmade

By SHERI RADFORD

Fill your bags (or fingers) with fabulous finds by Canadian designers.

Unleash your inner magpie at First Pick Handmade, where there’s no shortage of shiny objects and fashions by Canadian designers.

Sep. 16 and 17, 2017 Whether you’re looking for vegan boots, period-proof panties, purposely mismatched socks, a recycled cashmere toque or cufflinks made from a broken skateboard, you’ll find them all at First Pick Handmade. This event is transforming Heritage Hall into a pop-up boutique department store featuring 27 designers from Vancouver and beyond. Some of our favourites include Kat Cadegan Jewellery (pictured), Daub + Design clothing, Zed Handmade scarves and cowls, and natural-textile accessories from Le Fil Rouge. It’s a fashionista’s dream come true.

