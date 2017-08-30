Poke Paradise

The city’s trendiest dish, straight from the Aloha State

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Get ready to hang ten. Poke—Hawaii’s marinated raw-fish salad—has caught a wave, sweeping across the city and leaving Polynesian-inspired flavour in its wake. The island staple is pronounced “poh-kay,” which means “to cut or slice.” An apt description, as poke’s main ingredient is cubed raw fish, which is then topped with fresh ingredients. Of course, sushi-loving Vancouverites wasted no time saying aloha to the dish, and menus here feature both classic and creative versions. Here’s where to take the plunge.

Downtown

Where Pokérrito

Why Hawaiian and Japanese tastes collide in poke bowls and handheld seaweed-wrapped burritos (no chopsticks required).

Find it 558 Dunsmuir St. or 991 Hornby St.

www.pokerrito.ca

–

Where Poké Time

Why The adventurous try the Super Cruncheritto, a poke burrito stuffed with marinated fish, mandarin oranges, nacho crumbs, corn flakes and more.

Find it 1258 Robson St.

www.poketime.ca

–

Where Hooked Poke Bar

Why Hawaiian poke with a side of feel-good flavour, owing to the gluten- and dairy-free menu, house-made sauces and sustainable seafood choices.

Find it 995 Hornby St.

www.hookedpokebar.com

Kitsilano

Where Hoké Poké

Why Customize a bowl or choose from house creations, tortilla-wrapped burritos or tuna-and-guacamole-topped poke nachos.

Find it 1834 W. 4th Ave.

www.thehokepoke.ca

Gastown

Where Poké Guy

Why Classic poke dishes with plenty of island flavour, thanks to authentic Hawaiian salts and sustainable Ocean Wise seafood.

Find it 420 Richards St.

www.thepokeguy.ca

–

Where The Poké Shop

Why Customizable poke bowls can be packed with unlimited out-of-the-bento-box toppings that range from pineapple to guacamole.

Find it 306 Water St.

www.thepokeshop.ca

Main Street

Where Pacific Poke

Why Add a dash of the West Coast to signature or build-your-own bowls with toppings like avocado nori and jalapeño salsa.

Find it 625 Main St.

www.thepacificpoke.com

Cambie Village

Where Westcoast Poké

Why Curious but non-committal? These poke bowls come in a snack size—the perfect way to test the waters.

Find it 463 W. 8th Ave.

www.westcoastpoke.com