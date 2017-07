By SHERI RADFORD

JUL 12-23, 2017 It’s the longest-running show in Broadway history, with 12,166 performances and counting. It has worldwide gross receipts of more than $5.6 billion. And it’s returning to Vancouver. Find out for yourself what all the fuss is about when Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera fills the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with “The Music of the Night.”