By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jun. 3 to 30, 2017 Lush landscapes by David Edwards blur the line between real and unreal in Ian Tan Gallery’s Re-Constructed Landscapes. The Canadian-based artist begins his painting process from photographs, stripping away and distilling the images down to their most basic elements. The results? Serene oil-on-canvas works that often feel both foreign and familiar (“The Lie of the Land,” pictured).