May 19th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > On the Cutting Edge

On the Cutting Edge

By SHERI RADFORD

Stay sharp with Ai & Om Knives.

Calling all gourmets: Ai & Om Knives is a must-visit on your trip to Vancouver. Conveniently located close to other foodie favourites—including The Modern Bartender  and Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie—the shop sells a carefully curated selection of Japanese knives, sharpening stones and cutting boards. Owned by chef Douglas Chang, whose impressive resume includes stints at Sai Woo and West, Ai & Om also offers sharpening services and knife-skills classes and workshops. Definitely a cut above.

