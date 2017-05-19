On the Cutting Edge

By SHERI RADFORD

Calling all gourmets: Ai & Om Knives is a must-visit on your trip to Vancouver. Conveniently located close to other foodie favourites—including The Modern Bartender and Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie—the shop sells a carefully curated selection of Japanese knives, sharpening stones and cutting boards. Owned by chef Douglas Chang, whose impressive resume includes stints at Sai Woo and West, Ai & Om also offers sharpening services and knife-skills classes and workshops. Definitely a cut above.