By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan 16-Feb 5 Ready to bend your boundaries? Then head to the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival. Now in its 13th year, the annual fest celebrates groundbreaking theatre, dance, music and visual arts in over 27 works by artists from 11 countries. See works such as Mess, Sweat Baby Sweat or Macbeth: Third World Bunfight, a provocative piece that sets Verdi’s opera in the Congo, with machete-sharp results. It’s an evening spent on the edge—of your seat, that is.