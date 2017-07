By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jul. 6 to 27, 2017 It’s a True North takeover at Heffel. Raise a virtual paddle at the Oh Canada! online auction, which features historical Canadian works to celebrate the country’s sesquicentennial. Stop by the auction house to view watercolours, oils and pastels by celebrated artists like Cornelius Krieghoff and Thomas Mower Martin (“Indian Encampment,” pictured). Let the bidding begin.