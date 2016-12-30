Of Love and Pasta

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Indulge in rustic Italian dishes just like Nonna used to make—even if it was someone else’s Nonna—at La Pentola. The menu of traditional dishes matches the classic space, making it the ideal place to live la dolce vita over perfectly executed plates of house-made pasta, creamy imported burrata and hearty mains like Fraser Valley lamb. Order à la carte, or for a slice of Italian hospitality, order à la famiglia and share five or seven courses with the ones you love. Perfezione.