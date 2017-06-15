North of Robson: Downtown Dining

By TIM PAWSEY

Some of the city’s best tastes are found just a block or two off Robson Street. For elevated French bistro fare, wander north to Melville, to Tableau Bar Bistro (pictured) for onion soup, moules frites, chicken supreme and addictive mushrooms on toast in an authentic setting. A block north on Denman, Nook is a popular haunt for Italian fare with fresh pasta made daily, plus pizza, good charcuterie and smart wines. Or, for excellent ramen, head to Marutama, a bustling spot a few steps along Bidwell, where fans return for the flavourful house chicken broth and especially the tamago original bowl. Order it mild or, for purists, robustly spiced.

