June 8th, 2017
Natural Beauty: Vancouver Island Artists Showcased at Ukama Gallery

Natural Beauty: Vancouver Island Artists Showcased at Ukama Gallery

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

"Confidence" by April Ponsford.

“Confidence” by Catherine Gerus

Jun. 8 to 22, 2017 Take a walk on the wild side at Ukama Gallery, where two Vancouver Island-based artists are finding inspiration in nature. Besides a shared location, Catherine Gerus and April Ponsford have a similar interest in the outdoors, and explore it on canvas in their abstract works. While Ponsford’s pieces attempt to capture a landscape’s more ephemeral qualities, Gerus is guided by Mother Nature’s colour palette (“Confidence,” pictured). Discover where the wild things are in the Interactions exhibit.

