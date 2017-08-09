Must-See Movies: Vancouver Queer Film Festival

By CHLOË LAI

Aug. 10 to 20, 2017 Catch more than 50 fabulous films from 15 countries at the Vancouver Queer Film Festival. Dive into documentaries like FREE CeCe (pictured), Laverne Cox’s interview with African-American trans woman CeCe McDonald about her imprisonment following an act of self-defence. A Taiwanese filmmaker documents 20 years of conversations with her mother, a lesbian Taoist priestess, in Small Talk (Ri Chang Dui Hua). Meanwhile, Signature Move tickles funny bones as amateur wrestler Zaynab, a young queer Pakistani woman, hides her new relationship from her TV-obsessed mother. Watch and learn—and laugh, cry or fall in love—at venues all over the city.