Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts Takes the City by Storm

By CHLOË LAI

Aug. 6 to 13, 2017 The Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is back for a second season, flooding the city with powerful South Asian theatre. The Vancouver premiere of classical dance drama Malavika, performed in Hindi, transports audiences to an ancient mythological kingdom. Or catch Nadia P. Manzoor’s autobiographical one-woman comedy, Burq Off! (pictured), hailed as “a gutsy, honest, hilarious must-see” by Deepak Chopra. Feeling inspired? The festival includes workshops in acting, dancing, music and more, so that someday we, too, may take the world by storm.