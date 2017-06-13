Million Dollar Quartet Comes to Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

By SHERI RADFORD

To Jul. 9, 2017 Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins walk into Sun Records Studio on December 4, 1956 and end up making memorable music together. Inspired by real events, Million Dollar Quartet reimagines and expands upon this legendary jam session, filling it with conflict, camaraderie and all the jukebox hits you’d expect. Crowd-pleasers abound, including Lewis’s “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” Perkins’s “See You Later Alligator,” Presley’s “Hound Dog” and Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Catch this burst of sweet nostalgia at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.