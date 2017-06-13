  • eat
June 13th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Million Dollar Quartet Comes to Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

Million Dollar Quartet Comes to Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

By SHERI RADFORD

Presley, Cash, Lewis and Perkins burst into life at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. (Photo: David Cooper)

To Jul. 9, 2017 Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins walk into Sun Records Studio on December 4, 1956 and end up making memorable music together. Inspired by real events, Million Dollar Quartet reimagines and expands upon this legendary jam session, filling it with conflict, camaraderie and all the jukebox hits you’d expect. Crowd-pleasers abound, including Lewis’s “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” Perkins’s “See You Later Alligator,” Presley’s “Hound Dog” and Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Catch this burst of sweet nostalgia at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

