Meet a Mountie

By CHLOË LAI

To Aug 29, 2017 You may have heard of the Canadian tuxedo—an all-denim outfit reportedly inspired by Bing Crosby—but the true mark of a special occasion in Canada is the presence of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in their scarlet dress uniforms. (Trivia fans: these iconic outfits are called “red serge.”) Usually, the most you’d get is a smile and a wave as our sharply dressed federal lawkeepers ride by in a parade. All that changes for Canada 150—every Tuesday all summer long, merry Mounties pose for pictures with visitors at the Burnaby Village Museum from noon to 2 p.m. Polish your boots and straighten your smile, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with the “eh” team.