  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 31st, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Meet a Mountie

Meet a Mountie

By CHLOË LAI

Spend a summer afternoon with friendly Mounties at the Burnaby Village Museum

Spend a summer afternoon with friendly Mounties at the Burnaby Village Museum

To Aug 29, 2017 You may have heard of the Canadian tuxedo—an all-denim outfit reportedly inspired by Bing Crosby—but the true mark of a special occasion in Canada is the presence of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in their scarlet dress uniforms. (Trivia fans: these iconic outfits are called “red serge.”) Usually, the most you’d get is a smile and a wave as our sharply dressed federal lawkeepers ride by in a parade. All that changes for Canada 150—every Tuesday all summer long, merry Mounties pose for pictures with visitors at the Burnaby Village Museum from noon to 2 p.m. Polish your boots and straighten your smile, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and personal with the “eh” team.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.