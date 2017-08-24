Masterworks at the Museum of Anthropology

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To spring 2019 There are over 530,000 reasons to make a trip to the Museum of Anthropology. That’s how many archaeological objects are housed in the award-winning, Arthur Erickson–designed building. Now there’s another reason to visit: the groundbreaking new Gallery of Northwest Coast Masterworks. The stunning new display space features cutting-edge technology, including lighting that adjusts to local weather patterns. The gallery’s inaugural exhibit, In a Different Light: Reflecting on Northwest Coast Art, looks into the histories of more than 110 Indigenous works—from personal belongings to legal documents. It all adds up to one amazing experience.