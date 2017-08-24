  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
August 24th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Masterworks at the Museum of Anthropology

Masterworks at the Museum of Anthropology

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Gaagm sasoo (Chief's rattle). (Photo: MOA/Ken Mayer)

Gaagm sasoo (Chief’s rattle). (Photo: MOA/Ken Mayer)

To spring 2019 There are over 530,000 reasons to make a trip to the Museum of Anthropology. That’s how many archaeological objects are housed in the award-winning, Arthur Erickson–designed building. Now there’s another reason to visit: the groundbreaking new Gallery of Northwest Coast Masterworks. The stunning new display space features cutting-edge technology, including lighting that adjusts to local weather patterns. The gallery’s inaugural exhibit, In a Different Light: Reflecting on Northwest Coast Art, looks into the histories of more than 110 Indigenous works—from personal belongings to legal documents. It all adds up to one amazing experience.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.