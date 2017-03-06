Made For Each Other

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Beer and rugby—it’s a match made in sporting heaven. Especially when it’s a local brew, crafted to team up with the fast-paced HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series that takes the city by storm Mar. 11 and 12. The limited-edition Sevens IPA from Postmark Brewing can be found throughout the province, including at BC Place, the action-packed epicentre. The accessible IPA takes a balanced approach to hops, so it’s as easy to drink as the Rugby Sevens are exciting to watch. Sounds like the perfect pairing.