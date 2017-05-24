  • eat
May 24th, 2017
Vancouver

LOL

By CHLOË LAI



Get your weekly dose of humour with Vancouver TheatreSports League.

“Too much information” is the new normal, and it’s spilling from your smartphone onto the stage. #NoFilter, a new improv comedy show by Vancouver TheatreSports League, is a gut-busting celebration of online over-sharing. Live-stream social media feeds from players, audience members and unfortunate celebrities fuel storylines and dialogue for anything from a spontaneous “TED-like Talk” to a Craigslist “I Saw You”–inspired mini-movie. Head over to The Improv Centre on Thursday nights and you might even get a chance to embrace your dark side as a heckler or troll “commenting” on scenes. Who wouldn’t “like” that?

