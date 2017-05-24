By CHLOË LAI

“Too much information” is the new normal, and it’s spilling from your smartphone onto the stage. #NoFilter, a new improv comedy show by Vancouver TheatreSports League, is a gut-busting celebration of online over-sharing. Live-stream social media feeds from players, audience members and unfortunate celebrities fuel storylines and dialogue for anything from a spontaneous “TED-like Talk” to a Craigslist “I Saw You”–inspired mini-movie. Head over to The Improv Centre on Thursday nights and you might even get a chance to embrace your dark side as a heckler or troll “commenting” on scenes. Who wouldn’t “like” that?